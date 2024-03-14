Indore: When In Vijay Nagar, Beware Of Stray Dogs; Health Dept Identifies 35 Hotspots, IMC Initiates Action

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the posh area of Vijay Nagar, there lurks a shadowed abyss, a realm not of man's dominion, but of four-legged fiends, once revered as the loyal companions of humanity. Yet, these very creatures have turned into harbingers of dread, usurping every corner, every road, and every shadowed by-lanes, unleashing upon the people a reign of terror unmatched in its ferocity.

A recent exercise of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) laid bare the ghastly truth: Musakhedi stands as a bastion of suffering, its streets awash with the blood spilled by the fangs of feral beasts. Yet, not far behind in this tally of dog bits lies the upmarket Vijay Nagar, its opulence tarnished by the gruesome scars inflicted by these marauding mongrels. Dwarkapuri, too, finds itself ensnared in this web of horror.

The damning dossier, meticulously compiled by the health department, chronicles a litany of horror: 461 souls in Musakhedi, 390 in Vijay Nagar, and 321 in Dwarkapuri, their lives irrevocably altered by the jaws of these ravenous predators. As if a twisted symphony of despair, the list stretches on to include 35 localities where the toll of dog bite cases surpass 70 per year, scattered across all assembly constituencies. Spurred into action by the mounting criticism, the IMC has taken first step and launched a drive against the canine scourge in Musakhedi.

The IMC plans to extend action in Vijay Nagar, other hotspots and the city in near future. Yet, amid the chaos and carnage, one chilling truth remains: The toll of suffering knows no bounds. After a staggering 44,000 cases in 2023, the dog bite cases in first two months of 2024 have already crossed 9,000-mark. All this points towards one point: Indore finds itself besieged by an ‘enemy’ that knows neither mercy nor restraint.

Top 10 dog bite hotspots in Indore

(April 1, 2023 to Feb 29, 2024)

Sr No. Areas Cases reported

1 Musakhedi 461

2 Vijay Nagar 390

3 Dwarkapuri 321

4 Khajrana 298

5 Banganga 283

6 Gauri Nagar 268

7 Bhagirathpura 240

8 Pardesipura 228

9 Scheme No 78 227

10 Nanda Nagar 227

Over 140 people fell victim every day, 43+ in a year

Dog Bites in past 5 years

2023 43973

2022 40249

2021 32325

2020 27694

2019 32647

Rs 10k per teeth mark compensation:Pun-Haryana

HC The Punjab and Haryana High Court had held state ‘primarily responsible’ to pay compensation in cases of attacks by stray animals such as dogs and cattle. In dog bite cases, it has said, the assistance shall be a minimum of ? 10,000 "per teeth mark" and a minimum of ? 20,000 per 0.2 cm of wound where the flesh has come off.

Initially targeting hotspots, will follow across the city

“We have identified the hotspots where highest number of dog bite cases take place. Targeting the same to control the menace by vaccination, sterilization, community participation, and other ways. Will make the city rabies free soon.”

Harshika Singh Commissioner, IMC

Collaborating with authorities to make Indore rabies free

“Based on dog bite cases reported in last one year, we have identified hotspots where highest number of cases reported. We have shared the list with IMC and working hand in hand to make city rabies free.”

Dr Amit Malakar Rabies Control Programme Officer