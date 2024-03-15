Indore: Fire & Smoke Horror Of Industry House; Close Shave For 4 As They Escape Inferno After 20 Minutes | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the fire at Industry House, the ordeal of two company owners who have their office opposite the place where the fire broke out has come out in the open. While office number 404 was up in flames, the owners sitting in their office at 403 (just opposite to office number 404) were unaware of the horror. But soon they noticed that smoke was entering their office through the closed door and started experiencing difficulty in breathing and in panic, they rushed out of the office and to their horror saw that the building was engulfed in smoke & fire.

No help was available but they somehow managed to save themselves by coming downstairs otherwise a major incident could have taken place. Shubham Chourasia, the owner of Global House Designing Private Limited, informed the Free Press that he, his business partner Ashutosh Barapatre and two employees were in their office but they were unaware of the major fire incident in the building.

After a few minutes, when they noticed the smoke and faced difficulty breathing, they opened the door of their office and found heavy smoke all around. They were scared after seeing the smoke and fire spreading from the office opposite their office. They had no idea whose help they should seek during such a horrific situation.

Later, somehow, Shubham opened a window and found that there was a sizeable crowd on the ground. He sought help but the people were unable to do anything substantial to help him other than telling him to come downstairs but it was not easy for him and his colleagues to get to safety.

Wrapped wet towels to save themselves from flames

Shubham further said that seeing the spreading flames, they decided to go downstairs even though it meant putting their lives in danger. There were some pieces of towels in their office. They wetted the towels and wrapped them on their bodies to save themselves from the flames and managed to reach downstairs. He said that they faced a horrific situation as they were unaware about the flames on their floor for more than half an hour.

People from other offices left without informing them

Shubham, Ashutosh and their two employees were busy in their work in the office. The door was locked from inside so they could not hear any noise. The people from their floor rushed downstairs soon after knowing about the incident but no one informed them so they were trapped there. Fortunately, they managed to save themselves.