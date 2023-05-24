Indore: City NRI’s form committee for networking in Dubai

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Professionals belonging to diverse sectors, who originally hail from the city and are currently living in Dubai, have formed the Indori International Networking Committee in Dubai. The first meeting of the committee was held here.

Nilesh Jain of the committee informed that the objective of constituting the committee is to rope-in professionals originally belonging to Indore to expand their business and networking in the UAE. There are many successful businessmen, entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers, finance experts, etc. from Indore in U.A.E and they are bringing laurels for themselves and the city.

The leading members of the committee are Ajay Kasliwal, Prem Bhatia, Amitab Sharma, Anju Bhatia, Nilesh Jain and Manoj Jharia. Jain informed that a few days ago the first meeting of the Committee and its members was organised in Dubai, wherein thought- provoking sessions were organised.

Ajay Kasliwal and Prem Bhatia informed that the main objective is to share each other's knowledge, learn together and from each other and become successful partners and provide a new direction beneficial for all. On this occasion, Indori International Business profile book was launched that contains member profiles.

