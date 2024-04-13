Indore: City Gets Summer Special Trains For Delhi And Patna

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway has gifted two special trains to the city in the summer season.

These trains will run on Mhow-Indore-Patna and Indore-New Delhi routes. Patna Special will run once a week and New Delhi Special will run two days a week. Indore to Patna special will run every Thursday and New Delhi special on Friday and Sunday.

Read Also MP: Special Weekly Train From Mysuru To Ajmer Via Ratlam

As per the official information of Railway, train no. 09343 Mhow-Indore-Patna Special train will run on 18 and 25 April, 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30th May, June 6, 13, 20 and 27. It will depart from the city at 6.25 pm and reach Patna next day at 6.30 pm. In return, train no. 09344 Patna Indore Mhow Special train will run from Patna on April 9 and 26, May 3, 10,17, 24, 31 and June 7, 14, 21 and 28. It will depart from Patna at 9.30 pm and reach Indore 11.10 pm on Saturday.

In both directions, the train will stop at stations like Fatehabad, Ujjain, Maksi, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Satna, Manikpur, Deendayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Arrah and Danapur.

New Delhi special will run from April 19 Indore New Delhi bi-weekly special train will run on April 19, 21, 26, 28, May 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 24, 26, 31, June 1,3,8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29. It will depart from the city at 5 pm and reach New Delhi at 4.30 am the next day. On return, the train will depart from New Delhi on April 20, 22, 27, 29, May 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, 27, June 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29.

It will depart from Patna at 7.30 am and reach to the city at 8.15 pm. The train will stop at stations like Dewas, Ujjain, Nagda, Ramganjmandi, Kota, Mathura and Palwal etc. in both directions.