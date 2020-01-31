Indore City buses overlook SC’s ban: Continue blocking rear wind screens with advertisements

Indore: The blanket ban on curtains, tinted glass or any other material blocking the view, by the Supreme Court (SC) is being violated by the city buses running in Indore. The city buses run by AiCTSL (Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited) are covered in vinyl advertisements.

Following the horrific Nirbhaya gang-rape case, SC in 2012, prohibited the use of black films of any visual light transmission (VLT) or any other material (such as curtains or mesh) upon safety glass, wind screens (whether front or rear) and side glass of all vehicles, irrespective of the percentage of visual light permitted or blocked, throughout the country.

Despite that, city buses in Indore have covered the rear wind screens with large flex banners featuring advertisements. There are about one lakh commuters regularly travelling in city buses, and around 40 per cent of them are women.