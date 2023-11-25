Indore: Children Working In Garages Rescued

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Women Child Development officials rescued two children engaged in the child-labour in city’s Chota Gwaltoli. They were then presented before the Children's Court for protection. The children were apparently working at a garages. Cases have been registered against Ajanta Garage and Rafiq Garage.

This campaign was conducted by a joint team of Women and Child Development, Labor Department and Police along with Dinesh Mishra, Sandesh Raghuvanshi (Integrated Child Protection Scheme).

Suchita Singh from labour department, Rohit Mujhalde from Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU) were in the team. ICPS's Sandesh Raghuvanshi said that wherever child labour is found, a complaint can be lodged against it in 1098 child helpline.

Two children were rescued and sent to the Child Care Institute. An FIR has been launched against the two garage owners.

Employing a minor carries a fine of between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000, a jail sentence of six months to two years, or both.

Hiring a minor for a hazardous job carries a fine of between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000, or both. A jail sentence of up to two years is possible.