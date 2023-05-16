 Indore childline officers conduct awareness drive, gets child beggars enrolled in schools
Indore childline officers conduct awareness drive, gets child beggars enrolled in schools

Public awareness campaigns including ‘Bal Mitra’ and ‘Bhikshavarti’ have been conducted at different intersections by the team to make Indore a ‘beggar city'

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuous efforts are being made by the Childline along with Aas organisation in order to prevent child begging in the city. Last month the department rescued 5 child beggars and has been continuously working in favor of the children in the city.

Public awareness campaigns including ‘Bal Mitra’ and ‘Bhikshavarti’ have been conducted at different intersections by the team to make Indore a ‘beggar-free city'. A similar initiative was taken by the department on Tuesday, where the team members visited various intersections in the city with postcards and posters making people aware.

At various intersections children were witnessed begging where the department officials advised them to stop begging and got them enrolled in educational institutes. The officials also conducted counselling sessions for the parents and guardians of the children found begging, where officials ordered them to focus on educating children.

Childline Team Shubham Thakur, Santosh Solanki, Monika Waghaye, Raj Kiran Jat, Apoorva Trivedi, Neha Saxena, Ashwini Wankhede, Megha Jinwal, Gaurav Parmar, Gaurav Tiwari, and Dheeraj Shriwas in collaboration with police at traffic intersections of the city conducted the awareness campaign successfully. Thakur said, “It was found that most of the child beggars were found at LIG, Navlakha, Sarwate Bus Stand, and others. We have counseled all the children found and have provided required guidance to them and their parents and guardians.”

