Indore: SET postponed to August 27 after change in subjects

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following changes in list of subjects, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Monday postponed state eligibility test (SET) scheduled for June 4 to August 27.

Earlier, the MPPSC had announced plan to hold SET on June 4 after a gap of five years.

However, the MPPSC issued three back to back notifications regarding the exam with one stating that the exam would now be held on August 27.

As per the first notification, MPPSC added three new PG subjects to SET subjects, including Percussion to Music; Electronics to Electronic Science; and Statistics to Mathematical Science.

It also cancelled exams for Arabic and Persian as no application was received.

As new PG subjects were included in the SET subjects, the MPPSC has now invited applications for the newly-added streams from May 19 to June 5.

Asst Prof jobs’ exam to be delayed too

The change in SET date is likely to delay assistant professor recruitment exam. According to sources, MPPSC had thought of holding assistant professor exam in August after declaration of SET results.

But now as SET has been delayed, the assistant professor exam is unlikely before October.

Candidates, who will be appearing for SET, have already requested the MPPSC to not only hold SET before the assistant professor exam but also declare the results so that they could be eligible for the latter.

The NET or SET is mandatory for recruitment as assistant professor. But candidates in the state are at a disadvantage as SET has not been held for the last five years.