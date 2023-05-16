 Indore: DAVV invites applications for cyber security course from PG students of UTDs
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
FP Photo/File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With cybercrimes on the rise, Devi Ahilya Vishwavdiyalaya has decided to start a course on cyber security for postgraduate students studying in its teaching departments.

The university has invited applications from PG students of UTDs for cyber security course till June 25.

The course will be offered by Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra (DDU-KK) located on UTD campus.

DDU-KK director Maya Ingle said that the course is only for UTD students. The course carries 4 credit as per UGC guidelines.

The duration of this programme will be seven months starting from July to December.  

The classes will be held on Fridays & Saturdays from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

The students who wish to opt this course as an elective are required to upload letter from head of their respective departments.

The link of registration will remain open till 5 pm on June 25. 

