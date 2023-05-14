Indore: IMC organises cyclothon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A cyclothon named ‘Jholadhari Indori Cyclothon’ was started by Selfie Point, Palasia to Rajiv Gandhi Square and back, on Saturday. On this occasion municipal commissioner Harshika Singh, health in-charge Ashwini Shukla, additional commissioner Siddharth Jain, superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma and others along with more than 500 cycle riders took part.

Along with this, Zumba dance was also performed by the participants. Participants were also given snacks and energy drinks at the conclusion of programme.