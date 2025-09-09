 Indore Schools To Track Aadhaar Biometric Updates Via UDISE+ Portal
Indore Schools To Track Aadhaar Biometric Updates Via UDISE+ Portal

This advancement is part of the ongoing ‘Aadhaar for Students

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 12:35 AM IST
Indore Schools To Track Aadhaar Biometric Updates Via UDISE+ Portal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to streamline Aadhaar-based services for schoolchildren, the biometric update status of students is now accessible to school principals in Indore through the UDISE+ portal.

This advancement is part of the ongoing ‘Aadhaar for Students, Now at School Gate’ campaign, which aims to ensure that children complete their Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBUs) in a timely manner.

The campaign is being implemented across 44 districts of Madhya Pradesh and has seen a proactive response in Indore, where special Aadhaar camps have been set up in government schools to facilitate both enrolment and biometric updates. According to local officials, similar initiatives will continue until all eligible students are covered.

In Indore, Aadhaar camps have recently been held in several government higher secondary schools, including those in Hih, Khudail, Pigdambar, Mhow, Dakachya, Ajnod, Dhannad and Betma.

These on-campus setups are allowing students to update their Aadhaar details—such as fingerprints, iris scans and photographs—without having to travel to external centres.

The district administration, under the leadership of the District Education Department and local UIDAI teams, has mobilised resources to ensure that the update process is both accessible and efficient.

The aim is to avoid last-minute delays for students who rely on Aadhaar for crucial services such as school admissions, scholarships, entrance exams and direct benefit transfers (DBT).

Portal-based tracking for schools

One of the major enhancements to the campaign is the integration of MBU tracking into the UDISE+ portal, a national-level education data management platform. With this feature, school principals can now:

View which students still need biometric updates.

Organise targeted outreach and Aadhaar update drives.

Ensure that no student misses out on essential benefits due to outdated Aadhaar data.

This step is expected to significantly reduce delays and bottlenecks in processing government schemes linked to student welfare.

Mandatory biometric update guidelines

As per UIDAI norms, students are required to update their Aadhaar biometrics at specific age intervals:

First Update at age 5, free if done between ages 5–7.

Second Update at age 15, free if done between ages 15–17.

A fee is applicable if updates are done after the respective age windows.

School authorities have been instructed to inform parents and guardians about these guidelines and encourage timely completion of updates.

