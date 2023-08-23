Indore: Chandrayaan-3 Soft Landing @ Moon Today |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): School students in Indore will witness the landing of Chandrayaan-3 broadcasted live at 5:20 pm on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools have urged parents to ensure that students witness the landing of the satellite.

Some schools are also encouraging students to write about their experience and take up project work on the mission. Schools are noting this monumental moment to promote student’s interest and invoke curiosity about science.

CBSE director (academics) Dr Joseph Emmanuel said, “The landing of India's Chanclrayaan-3 on the moon is a monumental occasion that will not only fuel curiosity but also spark a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth.”

Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools chairperson Isabel Swamy said, “This marks not only a quantum step forward for Indian science, engineering, technology, and industry but also for India, hence every Indian.” For other students, the event’s recording would be played for school students in Indore on August 24.

Manoj Bajpai, a school principal, said, “India's pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface.” This event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023, starting from 5:20 pm.

The live coverage will be available via multiple platforms as follows:

1. ISRO Website www.isro.gov.in

2. ISRO's official YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLA_64yz8Ss

3. ISRO's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ISRO 4. DD National TV channel

