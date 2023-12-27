Indore: Bus Driver Booked For Embezzling Rs 14L | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chandan Nagar police registered a case against a bus driver for embezzling Rs14 lakh of a trader on Monday. An employee of the trader had given money to the bus driver to give it to a trader of Ahmedabad but the driver did not give money to him for two days.

According to the police, a case has been registered against the driver named Tiwari of Punjab Bus Travels on the complaint of trader Ankit Jain, a resident of Aerodrome area.

Jain in his complaint stated that one of his employees had given Rs 14 lakh to give it to trader Kanhaiyalal Patel in Ahmedabad on December 23 but Patel did not receive money till Monday. He informed Jain about the same after which a police complaint was lodged.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 406 of the IPC and a search for the bus driver has begun. The complainant has also given the bus number and the driver’s mobile number to the police.