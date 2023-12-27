Jansunvai At Indore Collector Office: Three Orphans Get Scooties To Facilitate Commuting 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three orphan children got scooties while financial assistance was provided to poor and destitute widow women during the Jansunvai held at Collector office on Tuesday.

Every Tuesday, people from every corner of the district come to the Collectorate office with the hope of getting their problems resolved. In today’s Jansunvai three orphan daughters, Swati, Gauri and Chhama Parmar told the collector that they are studying and live in an orphanage and do small jobs to sustain themselves.

They told the collector that they face difficulty in commuting between their place of employment and their place of study and a scooter would prove highly beneficial for them.

Collector Ilayaraja understood their problem and instructed that the three girls be provided scooters through the Red Cross.

The collector gave Rs 30,000 help to Jyoti Prajapat, Rs 10,000 to Daya Mehra, Rs 10,000 to Vandana Ingle for sewing machine, Rs 5,000 each to Ravi Yadav, Vandana Kashyap and Anjali Rawat to meet the immediate needs. Rs 1000 each was also given to Jyoti Kaushal and Arpita.

The collector instructed the officials to consider the situation of elderly and widowed women seriously. Their problems should be heard with full sensitivity and benefits should be provided as per the plans they were told. In the Jansunvai, retrofitted scooties were approved for 17 disabled people to help them in employment, education and other daily activities.

On the complaint of Gandhinagar resident Usha wife of Durgesh Chauhan, the collector instructed the team of tehsildar, Municipal Corporation and TI to investigate the complaint of encroachment on her residence and if the complaint is found to be true, to remove the encroachment.

He instructed the officials of the Social Justice and Welfare Department that work should also be done for organising employment fair for the disabled people. He said that many disabled people come to the Jansunvai with the hope of employment, and to solve their problem, an employment fair for them will be organised.