MP: ITOTA Blames NHAI, Engineers For Deaths At Ganpati Ghat, Alleges Poor Design As Major Reason

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the tragic incident at Ganpati Ghat on Agra-Bombay National Highway, in which three people were burnt alive on Monday, Indore Truck Operators and Transport Association (ITOTA) blamed the engineers of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) responsible for the deaths and accidents at the section of the highway.

President of ITOTA CL Mukati has dashed off a letter to the Prime Minister and the Union Minister of Road Transport, alleging that poor engineering and inaction to mend the same is the reason of increasing number of accidents at the Ghat and many innocent people are losing their lives. ‘Many people fall prey to the poor design of the Ghat section.

NHAI engineers, Contractor Company and Toll Company are responsible for these deaths as they are not taking any action even after multiple incidents. We have appealed to the transport department, NHAI and other authorities but to no avail,’ he told Free Press.

He said that similar accident had taken place on Tuesday as well. Mukati also suggested possible solutions and said that the authorities must construct a concrete divider of at least six feet to avoid crashing of vehicles coming from both the sides.

‘Authorities must also increase vigil and must divide the lanes for two-wheelers and four-wheelers from commercial vehicles. Sign boards and warnings must also be put for alerting people,’ he added.

Notably, three persons were burned alive and three others, including a minor girl, were seriously injured when a rashly- driven trailer truck rammed against two trucks and then crushed a motorcycle and a car coming from the opposite direction. T

he accident took place at Ganpati Ghat on Agra-Bombay National Highway No 3 (between Rau – Khalghat sections) near Gujari village, which falls under Dhamnod police station limit in Dhar district.