 Indore: Bus Catches Fire During Repair At Navlakha Stand, Had Arrived From Surat
Indore: Bus Catches Fire During Repair At Navlakha Stand, Had Arrived From Surat

During the repair work, a fire broke out, possibly due to welding, following to which the entire bus was covered with fire.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bus caught fire during maintenance at the Navlakha bus stand in Indore on Tuesday. Fortunately, no passengers were on board during the incident.

According to information, prompt action by fire officials resulted in the successful containment of the blaze within approximately 45 minutes. The bus, which operated under the Patidar Bus Service and had recently arrived from Surat with passengers, was undergoing repairs on Tuesday morning when the fire erupted.

During the repair work, a fire broke out, possibly due to welding, following to which the entire bus was covered with fire. Currently, the fire is under control, and fortunately. While the incident resulted in no injuries.

Buses from various districts and states operate from the Navlakha bus stand. However, when it comes to security, there are no security measures implemented by the bus operators at the bus stand. This lack of security measures raises concerns, as incidents like fires and accidents, including fatalities, are potential risks on any given day.

Currently, investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and to assess the adequacy of safety measures in place at the Navlakha bus stand. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough examination of the incident to identify any lapses in security protocols and to implement necessary improvements.





