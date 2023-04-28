 Indore: Bride elopes with lover from beauty parlour, leaving groom waiting at Nikah
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim bride, who had gone to beauty parlour for getting ready, eloped with her lover on Thursday evening, leaving the groom waiting at Nikah ceremony in Khajrana.

According to TI Dinesh Varma, the matter came to light after Baratis--who were waiting for the bride endlessly, lost their patience and started creating ruckus.

After the bride's parents queried her friends with who she had gone to parlour, they got to know that the 19-year-old eloped with her lover Salaman, from the make-up parlor in Haroon Colony, where she was getting ready for the wedding.

As per report of Nai Duniya, the bride's mother fainted upon hearing the news and went to police station for filling a missing report against her daughter. During all this, it was revealed that that she had been having an affair with a young man in the same colony.

The groom also lodged a complaint against the bride with the police.

