Indore: Man from Rajasthan held for duping two army officers of Rs 2 lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Rajasthan was arrested by the state cyber cell in connection with an online fraud of Rs 2 lakh. The prime accused, who is on the run, had hacked the email id of an army officer of Mhow and had sent emails to two other officers to receive money from them. The arrested accused had received money in his bank account with the help of a Class XII student.

SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh said that Colonel Ravi Batra had complained that an unidentified person had hacked his email id and sent emails to two other army officers from his account. The accused informed the army officers that he (Batra) is in a foreign country and his nephew is not well so he needed money for his treatment. The army officers transferred money (Rs 1 lakh each) to the bank account given by the accused. When Batra came to know about the same, he complained with the cyber cell in 2020.

Since then, the cyber cell officers had been searching for the accused. During investigation, the cyber cell gathered information about the bank account holder, and after identifying the person, a a team reached Rajasthan and arrested the accused named Azharuddin Mirza, a resident of Jaipur. The accused allegedly informed the officers that he along with a minor boy had opened the bank account. Azharuddin used to provide his bank account to another accused to receive money, and used to get commission. The minor boy is studying in Class XII in Jaipur.

The prime accused named Imran, who had hacked the army officer's email is on the run.