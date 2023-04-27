Indore law college book row: SC grants anticipatory bail to professor | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Mirza Moziz Beg, an assistant professor of Indore's Government Law College, in an FIR registered against him for allegedly promoting enmity and hatred after an alleged "Hinduphobic" book was found in the college library.

The anticipatory bail was granted by a Bench of Justices A S Bopanna and Dipankar Datta.

On February 3, the top court granted him interim protection while issuing notice to the Madhya Pradesh government on Beg's plea.

The Bench made the bail granted on February 3 absolute to ensure benefit to the petitioner till the completion of the process.

Beg had moved the top court

Beg had moved the top court denying all the charges levelled against him and noted that the book has been a part of the master's curriculum for more than 18 years and taught to all PG students specialising in criminal law across the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Bhawarkuwan Police had booked college principal Prof Inamur Rahman along with Beg, Faarhat Khan, author of the book "Collective violence and criminal justice system" and its publisher on December 2 last year on the basis of a complaint for alleged objectionable content.

The complaint alleged that the book published by Amar Law Publication is based on false and baseless facts, and is intended to harm the public peace, integrity of the nation and religious cordiality.

Following the massive protests staged at the college campus. Principal Rahman, Beg and three others faced disciplinary action and Rahman was forced to resign as the principal.

