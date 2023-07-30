Indore: Break In Rain Turns Weather Uncomfortable

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The break in the rain gave a tough time to the citizens on Saturday as it pulled the day temperature up by three degrees Celsius compared to what was recorded on Friday.

The weather remained sunny after a brief spell of intermittent rain in the city. The sky remained clear throughout the day, and sunshine brought relief to the city’s residents from the overcast weather.

However, dark clouds enveloped the city sky again in the evening and drizzling took place in some parts of the city. The level of humidity had also increased during the day, making the weather uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, officials of the regional meteorological department have forecast that the city will continue to witness light showers on Sunday and for the next couple of days.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Sri Ganganagar, Hissar, Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gaya, and Jamshedpur. The centre of low-pressure area over north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts and thence south-eastwards to east central Bay of Bengal. The monsoon trough lies along its near normal position and extends south eastwards up to east central Bay of Bengal. Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over west Madhya Pradesh on August 1 and 2,” met officials said.

Meanwhile, the city’s total rainfall has reached 536.1 mm (21.10 inches). The break in rainfall has increased the humidity level as it was recorded at 92 per cent in the morning and 78 per cent in the evening.

The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 29.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 22. degrees Celsius, both at normal.