Indore: Bow-Shaped Roots Of Peepal Tree Found At 70-Yr-Old Temple, Devotees Worship It As ‘Lord Ram’s Dhanush’ (WATCH)

Indore: Bow-Shaped Roots Of Peepal Tree Found In 70-yr-old Temple, Devotees Worship It As ‘Lord Ram’s Dhanush’ | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the entire nation is eagerly waiting for the grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, it seems like people in Indore have already received the blessings of the deity as a ‘bow’ has appeared tearing the ground at a 70-year-old temple of the city.

The matter pertains to Peepleshwar Mahadev Temple located on Road No. 8 of Nehru Nagar. The 70-year-old temple is built around a Peepal tree, hence the name, and was recently undergoing renovation. During the renovation, people spotted that the roots of the Peepal tree had started growing in the shape of a bow, leading to cracks in the floor of the temple.

Considering it a blessing of Lord Ram, devotees and temple management have taken the bow-shaped root out and started worshipping it.

Pandit Shiv Shastri of the temple told the Free Press, “The temple is 70-years-old. The granite floor of the temple was cracking, due to which we thought that the floor should be reconstructed. It is a blessing that God himself has blessed the root of Peepal by giving it the shape of a bow. It is God’s work.”

High demand for Ram Darbar in Gwalior markets

Meanwhile, in Gwalior, the markets are drenched in spirituality. Saffron flags are fluttering in the markets everywhere. The sale of items related to Lord Ram and the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya has also increased.

People are saying that since Lord Ram is returning to Ayodhya on January 22, we too will perform consecration of the idol of the deity in our homes.

The operator of RR Metal Store in the market said that at this time the demand for Ram Darbar is much higher than any other idol. People are buying Ram Darbar made of metal ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000. On an average, 800-1000 such pieces are being sold everyday.

People are also buying idols made of gold as well as gold and silver coins for the special occasion.