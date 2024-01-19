 MP: ‘Ram Aayenge…’ Students Sing Soulful Bhajan In School Bus; Heart Winning Video Goes Viral
Anamika PathakUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): With less than 72 hours left for the highly-awaited grand Ram Temple consecration ceremony, the enthusiasm and devotion can be seen and felt across the nation.

After a video of Indigo passengers singing the popular ‘Ram Aayenge’ bhajan went viral, now another video of school children from MP’s Sehore district rendering the soulful bhajan has come to fore. 

In the video, children of Blue Bird school can be seen travelling in the school bus while singing, “Meri jhopdi ke bhaag aaj khul jaenge, Ram aayenge.” Some children can also be seen playing tabla and harmonium in the background. 

Similarly, another video of the school bus of a private school in Jabalpur also showed the children immersed in devotion and singing the bhajan. They were also seen performing lyrical dance steps to the song. 

PM Modi praised Bhajan singer Swati Mishra

Recently, the devotional song ‘Ram Aayenge’, sung by Swati Mishra has gained traction among the devotees of Lord Ram. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the video of the song and wrote, “This devotional bhajan of Swati Mishra ji to welcome Shri Ram Lalla is mesmerising.”

Earlier, German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann took over the Internet with her rendition of ‘Ram Aayenge.’

