MP: 50-Year-Old Khargone Magistrate Dies After Delivering Baby In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 50-year-old Chief Judicial Magistrate of Khargone, Padma Rajoura Tiwari, died after giving birth to a baby at a private hospital in Indore. The magistrate had given birth to a girl following a test tube procedure, following which her health started to deteriorate. She was moved to a ventilator, and four days later, she died on Thursday.

Relatives said that she was posted in Khargone for three years. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. She took a medical leave on January 8. After this, she was treated at a private hospital for two days. Later, she was referred to Indore, where she gave birth to a child. After this, her health deteriorated.

According to doctors, she was suffering from jaundice. Her health deteriorated due to the infection. She was on a ventilator for four days. After which she died on Thursday. The lady was born on October 24, 1973. She was a resident of Indore. The magistrate wanted to have a child. She took the test-tube baby treatment. She also got treated in a private hospital for several months and was admitted there before delivery.