Indore: Bollywood Actor Ragini Khanna In City | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The makeup style has witnessed dramatic changes over the years and the popular trend closely follows what the actors in tinsel town are doing. At present, the gaudy look with red lip shades has given way to the ‘Nude’ (neutral) look with natural lip toners and eye shades.

The people in Indore are closely clued into the changing trends that are promoted by style icons of the country. Ragini Khanna, Bollywood actor was in the city on Friday where she participated in a live makeup event promoting the idea of changing makeup preferences of the people.

Khanna said, “Understanding the complexities of changing makeup trends is one of the most difficult and intimidating tasks for people. Even the local parlour in the city needs to participate in the changing trends to provide their customers with the look.”

She said that the live makeup session also helped the participants of the city to understand and appreciate that makeup is an art that keeps changing.

Heavy jewellery with light makeup

Sarika Sharma, beautician and makeup artist in the city said that nowadays wearing heavy jewellery is trending with neutral makeup. There have been multiple cases since last year where the brides demand a ‘Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone’ wedding look that involves nothing more than neutral makeup and a lip shade complimenting the skin tone.

Artists change setup as per the trends

Theatre artists in the city have always experimented with makeup. Of late, they have tried to give an authentic touchup to their characters. Muskan Ransore, a performing theatre artist in the city, said, “The characters always have a look as per the script, but we use trending makeups in our local plays so that the audience can relate to the character.”

Skincare over Makeup

Sarika informed Free Press that the craze of makeup is slowly giving way to proper skincare. “People now come to me asking for the type of brans and skincare routine to be followed as they want healthier skin,” she said.

