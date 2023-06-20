Indore: Biker Stabs Bajrang Dal Member With Scissor, Chased Him Till Rajendra Nagar Bridge

Dainik Bhaskar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified biker stabbed a Bajrang Dal worker, who was commuting on his bike, with a scissor at Rajendra Nagar bridge on Tuesday. The scissor got so badly pierced inside his skin that it took an hour-long operation to remove it.

As a result, the victim's bike lost balance and he fell down.

The attacker fled from the spot immediately.

According the Dainik Bhaskar, the victim, Mayank Mehta, was on his bike while a stranger on another bike came out of nowhere and stabbed him. Later, he was admitted to Unique Hospital in Annapurna with the scissor still stabbed on his back. It took an hour for the doctor to take it out from his body.

As per the information, the attacker’s bike lacked a number plate. Also, he was wearing a helmet to hide his identity (face).

Doctor conducted surgery to take scissor out

After the incident, Mayank took the help of passersby and called his brother for help. The brother sooner reached the spot and took him to hospital. Doctors carried out a surgery to take the scissor out of Mayank’s body.

After being informed police reached the the hospital and took Mayank’s statement. Currently, police are searching for the CCTV footage of the incident.

Mayank is a Bajrang Dal member

Mayank, how runs a cafe at Dravid Nagar, is a Bajrang dal member. Many workers including Rajesh Rathore, Uday and Golu, associated with Bajrang Dal, reached the hospital to visit Mayak. According to Mayank's family, he had no dispute with anyone. Further investigation is underway.