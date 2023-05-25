 Indore : Bar licence suspended for 15 days for irregularities
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore : Bar licence suspended for 15 days for irregularities

Indore : Bar licence suspended for 15 days for irregularities

On the instructions of the district collector, a team of the excise department had raided the bar on May 15.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : District collector Ilayaraja T on Wednesday issued an order to suspend the licence of Diablo bar for 15 days after finding irregularities there. 

On the instructions of the district collector, a team of the excise department had raided the bar on May 15. 

The team found that the bar was open even after 12 am. The collector has suspended the licence of the bar for 15 days till June 7. During this period the pub will be sealed and the liquor sale is prohibited. 

Earlier too, the bar licence had been suspended for seven days after irregularities were found during a raid by the excise department some days ago.

Read Also
Indore : Govt employee, two CSC staffers arrested by Lokayukta
article-image
Read Also
Indore : Awasiya Vaishnav Sanskar Shivir underway
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore : Cong up in arms against decision to lease out Gandhi Hall

Indore : Cong up in arms against decision to lease out Gandhi Hall

Indore MP Lalwani, Pollution Control Board officials discuss ideas of sustainable living & waste...

Indore MP Lalwani, Pollution Control Board officials discuss ideas of sustainable living & waste...

Indore : Youth booked for pressurising nursing student to change her religion

Indore : Youth booked for pressurising nursing student to change her religion

Indore : Nautapa begins today but relief from rising temperature forecast

Indore : Nautapa begins today but relief from rising temperature forecast

Indore : Bar licence suspended for 15 days for irregularities

Indore : Bar licence suspended for 15 days for irregularities