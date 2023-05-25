Indore : Bar licence suspended for 15 days for irregularities

FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : District collector Ilayaraja T on Wednesday issued an order to suspend the licence of Diablo bar for 15 days after finding irregularities there.

On the instructions of the district collector, a team of the excise department had raided the bar on May 15.

The team found that the bar was open even after 12 am. The collector has suspended the licence of the bar for 15 days till June 7. During this period the pub will be sealed and the liquor sale is prohibited.

Earlier too, the bar licence had been suspended for seven days after irregularities were found during a raid by the excise department some days ago.

Read Also Indore : Awasiya Vaishnav Sanskar Shivir underway