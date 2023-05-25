Indore : Awasiya Vaishnav Sanskar Shivir underway

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : A five-day Awasiya Vaishnav Sanskar Shivir is being organised by Ashtang Ayurvedic Sanskrit College from May 24 to May 28. The programme started with the blessings of Goswami Shri 108 Shri Devkinandan Ji Maharaj Shri under the guidance of Goswami Shri 108 Shri Divyesh Kumarji Maharaj Shri.

The camp was inaugurated by lighting lamps by Goswami Shree 108 Shree Divyesh Kumarji Maharaj Shri. The first day of the camp started with the recitation of Vachanamrit and Mangala Charan.

In the session, the beginning sequence of Pushtimargiya routine was explained in which how to take Charanamrit, importance of Tilak, Jai Shri Krishna, how to touch the feet and how to bow down were explained to students. The students were taught to make pearl ornaments and other things were taught.

About 150 Vaishnavs from different Vaishnav societies are contributing in conducting the camp by forming 15 committees. The camp will end on Sunday with the grand anniversary celebration of Divya Pushti Vidyapeeth.

