 Indore: Man killed after being hit by car
Incident took place in Gandhi Nagar area, driver left the car on the spot and fled

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 04:21 PM IST
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed after being hit by a recklessly driven car in the Gandhi Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. It is said that the man was talking over the phone near the road when the car hit him. The driver fled the scene leaving his car on the spot.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ram Singh Rajput, 40 years, a resident of Bisnawada village. He was employed as a caretaker at a field near Rizlay Phata.

Ram Singh got critically injured in the accident and was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment. The police have seized the car and have started a search for the driver.

Madhya Pradesh : Four dead, two seriously injured after dumper hits loading auto in Dewas

Indore: IT engineer booked in Rs 5L dowry harassment case 

Indore: No rush, no panic, people exchange Rs 2000 notes smoothly in banks

Indore: Man held for attacking retired TI’s wife, robbing earrings

