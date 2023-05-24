Indore: Man killed after being hit by car

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed after being hit by a recklessly driven car in the Gandhi Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. It is said that the man was talking over the phone near the road when the car hit him. The driver fled the scene leaving his car on the spot.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ram Singh Rajput, 40 years, a resident of Bisnawada village. He was employed as a caretaker at a field near Rizlay Phata.

Ram Singh got critically injured in the accident and was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment. The police have seized the car and have started a search for the driver.