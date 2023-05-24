Indore: IT engineer booked in Rs 5L dowry harassment case 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An IT engineer from Mumbai was booked by the police for harassing his wife for Rs 5 lakh dowry, police said on Tuesday. The woman alleged that her husband was harassing her mentally and physically.

According to the Women’s police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma, a 33-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that she got married to Ranojeet, a resident of Thane Mumbai in 2013.

After a few years of marriage, the husband started harassing her over petty issues. He later started demanding Rs 5 lakh to repay a loan. When the woman refused the same, he started harassing her mentally and physically. The woman has been staying with her parents in the city for a few days.

She registered a case against her husband on Monday. Police said that Ranojeet is an IT engineer with a company in Mumbai. The police are investigating the case further.