 Indore: IT engineer booked in Rs 5L dowry harassment case 
According to the Women's police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma, a 33-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that she got married to Ranojeet, a resident of Thane Mumbai in 2013.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An IT engineer from Mumbai was booked by the police for harassing his wife for Rs 5 lakh dowry, police said on Tuesday. The woman alleged that her husband was harassing her mentally and physically. 

According to the Women’s police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma, a 33-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that she got married to Ranojeet, a resident of Thane Mumbai in 2013.

After a few years of marriage, the husband started harassing her over petty issues. He later started demanding Rs 5 lakh to repay a loan. When the woman refused the same, he started harassing her mentally and physically. The woman has been staying with her parents in the city for a few days. 

She registered a case against her husband on Monday. Police said that Ranojeet is an IT engineer with a company in Mumbai. The police are investigating the case further.

