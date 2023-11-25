Indore: Auto Driver Critically Injured In Car-Auto Head On Collision, Driver Fled The Spot

Auto Driver Critically Injured In Car-Auto Head On Collision, Driver Fled The Spot ASAP | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An auto driver was critically injured after a speedy and recklessly driven car collided head on with the auto in the Kanadiya police station area on Friday afternoon. The auto driver was taken to a city’s hospital for treatment.

The accident happened when the auto was crossing the road near a cut and collided head-on with a speeding car. The impact of the accident was so massive that both vehicles were severely damaged from the front side.

FP Photo

Locals reported that the auto driver was crossing the road through a cut from the petrol pump, and a speeding car coming from the Kanadiya side collided head-on with the auto. The car dragged the auto for a few metres and finally the auto turned turtle.

The car driver fled from the scene after the accident. The auto driver, identified as Shubham, a resident of Diamond Colony, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were damaged, and the auto driver suffered injuries to the head and leg.

The police are investigating the case and gathering information about the accident. The police will also examine the CCTVs footage near the spot to collect more information.