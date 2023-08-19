Indore: Auto Driver, Aide Rob Contractor Of Rs 40,500; Arrested | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Bihar and his co-worker were robbed of Rs 40,500 by an auto-rickshaw driver and his friend in Raoji Bazaar area. Late on Thursday evening, the police arrested the two accused and recovered cash and auto used in the crime.

According to police, Ricket Kumar of Champaran in Bihar lodged a complaint that he was working as a contractor at a gas plant site in Badnawar of Dhar district.

He along with co-worker Akhilesh Kumar had arrived in the city to buy a welding machine. After alighting from bus at Gangwal Bus Stand, they hired an auto-rickshaw to Siyaganj.

As they reached Raoji Bazaar area, driver and his friend, travelling in the same auto, accused them of being thieves.

When the complainants told them that they were in the city to buy a machine, the accused duo took away Rs 40,500 cash from them and fled.

Later, Ricket Kumar and his friend reached the Raoji Bazaar police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. On the basis of the auto rickshaw’s registration number, the police arrest accused Akash Bairagi near railway station.

During subsequent interrogation, Bairagi told the cops that he had given the money to his friend Sameer Khan. Khan too was arrested and looted cash recovered.

The auto used in the crime too was seized.

Read Also Indore: College Bus Rams Into Shop After Left Tire Detaches At Palasia

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)