 MP: Medical Team Visits Syaru Village, Gives Medicines To Residents In Morena
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Medical Team Visits Syaru Village, Gives Medicines To Residents In Morena

MP: Medical Team Visits Syaru Village, Gives Medicines To Residents In Morena

The team consisted of Sandhya Maurya, Ankur Gupta and officials the district malaria department.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A team of doctors visited Syaru village and made 91 slides and distributed among 123 people down with fever.

The team consisted of Sandhya Maurya, Ankur Gupta and officials the district malaria department.

The team rushed to the village, since there were reports that many residents of the village are down with malaria.

The team visited every house and got water tanks and coolers cleaned up to save people from malaria.

The team members also advised the villagers to consume boiled water, keep away from each other and clean their hands with soap.

A member of the team Dr Sandhya Maurya said several patients were recovering.

She said the team had visited each house in the village and informed them about how to deal with malaria and viral fever.

Read Also
Bhopal: Respondent Caused Damage To Ecology Around The Reservoir By Dumping Soil And Waste Generated...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pay Attention To High-Risk Pregnant Women: Collector

Pay Attention To High-Risk Pregnant Women: Collector

MP: Two Sentenced To 3-Yr Imprisonment For Killing Wild Pigs In Narmadapuram

MP: Two Sentenced To 3-Yr Imprisonment For Killing Wild Pigs In Narmadapuram

MP: Medical Team Visits Syaru Village, Gives Medicines To Residents In Morena

MP: Medical Team Visits Syaru Village, Gives Medicines To Residents In Morena

MP: Officials Asked To Put Barriers On Borders To Check Vehicles In Chhatarpur

MP: Officials Asked To Put Barriers On Borders To Check Vehicles In Chhatarpur

MP: Truck Ferrying CNG Cylinders Turns Turtle Near Bhadbhada Square, No Fatalities Reported

MP: Truck Ferrying CNG Cylinders Turns Turtle Near Bhadbhada Square, No Fatalities Reported