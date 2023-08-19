Bhopal: Respondent Caused Damage To Ecology Around The Reservoir By Dumping Soil And Waste Generated From His Commercial Enterprise Into The Water Body

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) here on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on state government for seeking more time for removal of encroachments from green belt and catchment area of Kaliasot and Kerwan dam. Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains joined hearing through video conferencing.

State government was told to remove encroachments in January 2022 but nothing moved. Resorts, bungalows and other constructions have come up in catchment area and green belt of Kaliasot and Kerwan dam.

According to petitioners, one of the respondents has raised construction on land, which falls under full tank level (FTL) of Kerwan reservoir. The respondent has knowingly disturbed and caused damage to the ecology around the reservoir by dumping soil in reservoir.

Other respondent raised permanent construction, Asif Villa marriage Garden, on green belt and botanical garden area of reservoir. The respondent caused damage to ecology around the reservoir by dumping soil and waste generated from his commercial enterprise into the water body.

A resort and villa TGI Insignia has come up on green belt and botanical garden of Kerwa reservoir. Petitioner Dr SC Pandey said, “ NGT imposed fine of Rs 5 lakh on state government for seeking time repeatedly instead of taking steps to remove encroachment in catchment area of Kaliasot and Kerwa dam. Influential people have built resort, bungalows and raised other constructions in catchment area. NGT has given a month’s time for taking action.”