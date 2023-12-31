Indore: ATM Security Guard Stabbed And Robbed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 41-year-old ATM security guard was stabbed and robbed by two unidentified persons in the Banganga police station area late on Friday. The incident occurred near Modern Square at 1:10 am when the security guard was going to bring water from a nearby water tank. He was admitted to the MY hospital around 2 am after the incident and his condition is critical.

The police are investigating the case and recording the statements of people concerned. The victim, Jay Kumar, a resident of Sundar Nagar, said that he is a security guard at an ATM and was on duty. He had gone to bring water from a nearby water tank when two unidentified persons with their faces covered came on a motorcycle and stopped him.

Then they robbed him and took his e-rickshaw after stabbing him in the stomach. The victim has a wife and a son. The police registered a case under section 307 of IPC against the unidentified persons. The police are examining the CCTV footage installed nearby to trace the accused.

'India Makes Engineers, Pakistan Terrorists'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Arif Ajakia, former mayor of Jamshednagar, a suburb of Karachi, Pakistan, said that India is producing engineers and doctors, while Pakistan has produced terrorists. Many families there do not know where their members have gone, because they are taken away by radicals to convert them into terrorists.

Regarding Dawood Ibrahim, he said that no one has seen Dawood for years. The matter of giving poison is wrong. He may have died long ago. Ajakia made these statements during a press conference held at Indore Press Club on Saturday.

Talking about Pakistan, he said that it should first prove that it is honest, because many times it has gone back on its promises. He has left Pakistan due to his remarks and protest against Pak Army. Presently he lives in London. On his arrival in Indore, he reached the Press Club with some YouTubers associated with him.