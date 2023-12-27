Indore: ASI Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died after his health suddenly deteriorated in the wee hours on Tuesday at his place in Kanadiya police station area.

The exact reason behind the death is not known yet. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Praveen Bhuria, a resident of Jhabua who was posted as ASI in DIG Indore rural office.

Praveen’s wife Neha said that he had come to the house around 7 pm on Monday after work. His health suddenly deteriorated around 4 am and was taken to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

He had been working in the police force since 2010. He is survived by his wife and two children. The police conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to know the exact cause of death.

The decomposed body of a young woman was found in an open field at Tigaria Badshah area at Aerodrome police station jurisdiction on Monday afternoon. The reason behind the death is unknown.

A security guard spotted the body and informed the police. The police immediately arrived at the spot and sent the body to the hospital. Investigating officer SI AR Khan of Aerodrome police station said that the woman could not be identified yet and she would be of around 25 to 30 years of age.

Efforts are being made to identify the deceased. The body has been severely decomposed. Police conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to know the exact cause of death and further investigation is underway.

A 50-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his second wife’s place in the MIG police station area on Monday. The reason behind his extreme step could not be established as no note was recovered.

However, a blank paper and pen were recovered from his possession and his family members alleged that his second wife abetted his suicide. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Balkrishna, a resident of Rustam Ka Bagicha. Balkrishna’s brother Dayaram said that Balkrishna was a contractor and married to two women.

alleged that the second wife had abetted his suicide and earlier too she had attempted to give him poison a few months ago. Balkrishna also had taken a loan of Rs 1.50 lakh from a woman and the woman was also pressuring him to repay the loan.

He had four children from his first wife and one girl from his second wife. The police initiated an investigation into the case to know the actual reason behind his extreme step to end his life and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.