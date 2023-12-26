Indore: Rain May Play Spoilsport For New Year Revellers |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the city continued to reel under northeasterly winds, the day temperature remained above 29 degrees Celsius for the third consecutive day on Monday.

The night temperature too remained three degrees Celsius more than the normal, thanks to the effect of the western disturbance in the northern part of the country and a cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan.

However, the officials of the regional meteorological department said that the day and night temperatures will decrease in the next couple of days. Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department, said that the increase in temperature is temporary as it will drop again in a couple of days.

The fluctuation in weather will continue, but it will drop again in the coming days. “Due to the fresh western disturbance, likely to affect the northwest part of the country from December 29, the state would witness a spell of light rains on the last day of this year and on the new year,” Singh said.

“Under the influence of its interaction with lower level easterly winds, it is likely to cause a wet spell over northwest adjoining Central India during December 30 to January 2,” the scientist said.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees Celsius above normal.