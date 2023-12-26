Indore: Uptick In Covid Cases But Strain Remains Unknown |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though the positive cases of Covid-19 are increasing gradually in the city, the health authorities are yet to receive the report of genome sequencing of the patients sent for testing about seven days ago.

As many as four Covid cases have been found in the city this month but the health officials are yet to know about the strain of the prevalent Covid virus in the city. “We have sent samples of two patients, a man and a woman, who returned from Maldives and found positive on December 17 to MGM Medical College.

These samples were also sent to AIIMS, Bhopal for genome sequencing but no report has been received yet,” district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said. Meanwhile, dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that they have sent the samples to Bhopal and expect to get the report at the earliest.

The health department has directed the health authorities to send samples of all the positive patients to Bhopal for genome sequencing to know the strain.

However, MGM Medical College administration claimed that they had not received sample reports of genome sequencing which they had sent during the third wave of Covid-19 in 2022.

Samples of over 150 patients were sent for genome sequencing but the college didn’t receive any report. The nine confirmed cases of the Omicron strain of the virus were tested by Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) and later were counted in the health bulletin of the city.