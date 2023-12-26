Indore: Irregularities Alleged In DAVV Teachers’ Recruitment |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Appointments and controversies go hand-in-hand when it comes to hiring teachers at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). The Grade A+ accredited university, which had stopped the appointment process mid-stream in 2009 following allegations of anomalies, has once again hit controversy over alleged irregularities in the ongoing recruitments.

This time, it has been alleged that the university has selected three candidates, who are technically ineligible for the post of assistant professors at School of Education. The candidate, who has been selected for the post of assistant professors in the general category, has passed the national eligibility test (NET) from another state under OBC category.

The candidate has been selected on the basis of NET, but for an unreserved category which is against the rules. The postgraduate subject of another candidate appointed in reserved category (SC) is not from the subjects mentioned in the advertisement (pedagogy).

“For this post, it is mandatory to have a postgraduate degree in the pedagogy subjects, including biological science and physical science, but the candidate selected for the assistant professor post holds a postgraduate degree in biotechnology. This subject is not included in the pedagogy subjects published in the advertisement and this subject is also not included in the subjects in the minimum qualifications of NCTE,” one candidate, who was not selected, alleged.

“The candidate has been made illegally qualified by the screening committee,” he added. Similarly, the subject of postgraduate degree of the candidate selected in reserved category (ST) is sociology, which was not included in the pedagogy subjects viz commerce, economics and political science.

The envelopes containing the names of these and other selected candidates were opened in the executive council meeting held last Friday. The executive council had given approval to the appointments of the selected candidates.

However, the appointment letters have still not been issued. In 2009, the university had undertaken the appointment process but the same had to be stopped mid-stream following allegations of irregularities. After that no vice-chancellor dared to carry out appointments in the university. V-C Prof Renu Jain did, but a controversy erupted again.

DAVV Adds 27 More PG Subjects To CUET

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which had put 16 of its postgraduate courses under common university entrance test (CUET), has increased the number by 27 programmes. This year, a total of 27 masters’ degree programmes of DAVV are under the purview of CUET-PG which is to be held in the month of March.

Apart from all its MBA courses, the university has put other programmes also under CUET as these programmes had fewer candidates following admission process at department level. The DAVV has brought all MTech, MSc, MPharma and LLM courses under the purview of CUET.