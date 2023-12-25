Indore: Three-Day Virtual Meeting On Dryland Agri Concludes

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 18th working group meeting of All India Coordinated Research Project for Dryland Agriculture and the 10th annual review meeting of AICRPDA - National Innovations on Climate Resilient Agriculture that started in virtual mode on December 21, concluded on Sunday. The Agricultural College of Indore (RVSKVV) actively participated, contributing valuable insights on various topics during the event.

Dr JVNS Prasad, PC of AICRPDA, led the inaugural session. Following this, comprehensive reviews were conducted on the accomplishments during 2022-2023, focusing on various themes.

On the initial two days, three technical sessions took place – Rainwater Management, Cropping Systems and Alternate Land Use and Nutrient Management & Energy Management.

Technical session four emphasised strengthening on-farm participatory rainfed integrated farming systems research & technology assessment and refinement which took place on Saturday, while the 10th annual review workshop of NICRA-AICRPDA took place on Sunday.

The chief scientist of AICRPDA, Indore from Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (College of Agriculture, Indore) Dr Bharat Singh presented diverse topics in the meeting and shared his presentation on including crops & cropping systems on soybean-based production system, on-farm participatory rainfed integrated farming systems research, technology assessment and refinement presentations of all dryland centres situated in various states and locations in India and an overview of National Innovations on Climate Resilient Agriculture.

“The meeting aims to boost farmers' income by addressing regional variations in cropping systems. Discussions were focussed on strategies tailored to different areas, considering crops like soybean, rice, and others. The impact of rainfed farming on crop yields will be a key topic for finding solutions and enhancing overall agricultural productivity with sustainable manner” said Bharat Singh.

Dr VK Singh, director of ICAR-CRIDA, Hyderabad, and Dr Rajbir Singh, ADG (AAF&CC), gave their remarks during the event. The chief guest, Dr S K Choudhary, DDG (NRM), contributed to the programme.