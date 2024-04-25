Indore: Another Accused In London Villas Robbery Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another accused in London Villas robbery was arrested from his residence in Alirajpur district on Wednesday. Four, including the prime accused, who was arrested but he was released due to botched up investigation by the police, were on the run till the filing of the report.

According to Banganga police station in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoriya, information was received that three accused named Akesh, Rahul and Santosh came to meet their family members. After that Bhadoriya along with his team reached his place in Kadwal (Bori) in Alirajpur district and managed to arrest Akesh alias Akash Baghel, while his two accomplices managed to flee.

A few days ago, Thavariya alias Rajesh was arrested from his place in Alirajpur district and a gold ornament was also recovered from him. It was the third arrest, including Somla, who was the prime accused and was arrested a few days after the robbery, but he was later released. Bhadoriya said that after the release, Somla was on the run and the police raided his house and other places but he could not be caught again. A search is on for Rahul, Santosh and Hiriya is also on as their names were revealed by the earlier arrested accused.

According to the police, Akesh was also involved in looting a rifle from a policeman in the Bargonda police station jurisdiction a few years ago. He was also booked under POCSO Act and for an attempted robbery. Akesh was produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand for two days.

A police team is still searching for the prime accused Somla and other accomplices. Somla has been changing his locations everyday so it is a challenge for the police to arrest him. However, help from the local police is being taken. The team also searched Somla in the Gujarat border area. It is to be noted that a group of men entered an Indian Oil depot manager’s house in London Villas and robbed the family of gold and other valuables in the last week of February. The robbers had held the family captive in their bedroom. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera.