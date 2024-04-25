Indore: Principals, DCDC Throw In Their Hat For DAVV VC’s Post

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From former vice-chancellor to college principals, from director of college development council (DCDC) to senior professors all have applied for vice-chancellor’s post at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, the Grade A+ accredited university. As deadline to apply ends on Thursday, around 30 eligible people have submitted their application online till Wednesday.

The applicants include former vice-chancellor Prof Ashutosh Mishra, Government Holkar Science College principal Dr Suresh Silawat, DCDC Rajeev Dixit, School of Economics head Kanhaiya Ahuja, Cloth Market Girls College principal Mangal Mishra, IMS faculty member Prof Sachin Sharma, Old GDC faculty member Prof Ashok Sachdeva and GACC faculty member Dr Rajeev Sharma. While Ashutosh Mishra has experience of being in the chair as acting vice-chancellor twice, Silawat is counting on the top grade from NAAC that Holkar College received under his leadership.

On the other side, Dixit has displayed his administrative acumen as DCDC whereas Ahuja is among the senior professors of DAVV and has been looking after admission process at the UTD for the last four to five years. Mangal Mishra is the only person in the city with PhD in six to seven subjects whereas Sachin Sharma is the youngest among all applicants. Sachdeva and Rajeev Sharma too have vast experience in higher education and are among the front-runners.

Renu Jain to be first VC to complete term in 24 years

Prof Renu Jain, who happens to be the first woman vice chancellor of DAVV, would be the first VC in the last 24 years to complete four-year tenure. However, she is also the first VC in the last over 25 years who had also completed one year in the office when appointed VC under Section 52 of the MP University Act. Jain was appointed as VC in July 2019 for a period of one year.

After she completed the term, Raj Bhawan re-appointed her as regular VC for a term of four years. Her tenure will end in September. Before her, Bharat Chhaparwal was the only VC who had completed full four year term in 2000. He was reappointed for another stint but was sacked before his tenure ended. After that, CS Chhadha, Bhagirath Prasad, PK Mishra and Prof DP Singh held the VC’s post during different periods but none completed their term and resigned due to one or other reasons. Dr Narendra Dhakad who was appointed as VC in 2016 was sacked by the government in 2019 citing various irregularities. After him came Jain who is holding the chair till date.