Indore: Amit Shah’s Visit Will Be A Game Changer For BJP: Vijayvargiya

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The visit of Union home minister Amit Shah will bring a great change in the politics of Madhya Pradesh and BJP’s wave will be seen after his visit, said party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday.

He asserted that 50,000 BJP workers from the Indore division will attend the 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelan' to be addressed by Shah on Sunday.

"In the past, attempts were made to mislead the public with bogus (poll) surveys. But during Shah's visit on Sunday, the message that will go across will leave no room for confusion about the Assembly poll results," he said.

As part of his visit to MP over the weekend, Shah will interact with booth-level BJP workers in Indore for the first time before the upcoming state polls.

In Indore, the main political centre of the crucial Malwa-Nimar region which has 66 of the total 230 Assembly seats, Shah will interact with booth-level BJP workers.

Vijayvargiya was on Saturday retained as the party's national general secretary. He said he had phoned party chief JP Nadda to thank him for the appointment.

In a lighter vein, Vijayvargiya said, "Nadda told me he wanted to give me some other post, but for the time being it is fine that I continue as general secretary."

Amit Shah's schedule

Amit Shah will reach Indore by 1:30 and then directly he will go to Janapav. After that, he will come to Indore and reach Maa Kanakeshwari Devi Temple premises and will address the booth workers' conference from 2.30 pm. From here Shah will return to the airport and leave for Janapav, the birthplace of Lord Parshuram, by helicopter at 4.10 pm. Shah will leave for Indore airport at 5.15 pm after darshan and worshipping there. From the airport, Shah will reach Hotel Marriott at 6.00 pm and will address the meeting of office bearers. Shah will then reach the airport from the hotel at 8.30 pm and leave for Delhi at 8.35 pm.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)