Indore Airport Drops Out Of 'Top 10' List; Poor Services Decrease Marks

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the second quarter survey report released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in the city has again slumped. Due to poor quality of services and maintenance, the airport could not improve its ranking. Due to this, like last time, this time also it has been out of the list of top-10 airports in the country. The airport's marks have also been decreased further compared to the last quarter.

In the second quarter this year, the city Airport has secured 12th position. In the first quarter also, it was placed in the same position. Last year, the city airport grabbed the number 1 spot. The airport's ranking has fallen in almost all 31 points of the measurement on which the survey was conducted. Airports Authority of India releases the survey report in every quarter which is called Airport Service Quality (ASQ). As per officials, this time the biggest loss was incured from flight delays.

As per the report released by AAI on late Monday night, in the second quarter (April, May and June) the city airport has got 4.66 marks out of five. Whereas in the first quarter Indore had got 4.74 marks. According to this report, Goa Airport, which has got the status of number one in the country, has got 4.93 out of five, Chennai got 4.91, Trichy 4.91, Varanasi 4.90 and Kolkata 4.89 marks, whereas the city airport has got merely 4.66 marks.

The survey pointed out that ease of connection with other flights has decreased by 0.27 points compared to the last quarter. Actually, from the last few months, flights from the city airport are running very late. Especially flights for Delhi, Mumbai and Pune are running late continuously. Due to this, passengers are missing their connecting flights. The other services were also found to be poor.