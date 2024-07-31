 Indore Airport Drops Out Of 'Top 10' List; Poor Services Decrease Marks
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Airport Drops Out Of 'Top 10' List; Poor Services Decrease Marks

Indore Airport Drops Out Of 'Top 10' List; Poor Services Decrease Marks

Airports Authority of India (AAI) releases second quarter survey report. As per the reports, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport maintains 12th position in the list.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
Indore Airport |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the second quarter survey report released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in the city has again slumped. Due to poor quality of services and maintenance, the airport could not improve its ranking. Due to this, like last time, this time also it has been out of the list of top-10 airports in the country. The airport's marks have also been decreased further compared to the last quarter.

In the second quarter this year, the city Airport has secured 12th position. In the first quarter also, it was placed in the same position. Last year, the city airport grabbed the number 1 spot. The airport's ranking has fallen in almost all 31 points of the measurement on which the survey was conducted. Airports Authority of India releases the survey report in every quarter which is called Airport Service Quality (ASQ). As per officials, this time the biggest loss was incured from flight delays.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Women
article-image

As per the report released by AAI on late Monday night, in the second quarter (April, May and June) the city airport has got 4.66 marks out of five. Whereas in the first quarter Indore had got 4.74 marks. According to this report, Goa Airport, which has got the status of number one in the country, has got 4.93 out of five, Chennai got 4.91, Trichy 4.91, Varanasi 4.90 and Kolkata 4.89 marks, whereas the city airport has got merely 4.66 marks.

Read Also
Masked Men Shoot 55-Year-Old Woman Dead After She Refuses To Give Up Gold Chain In MP's Gwalior;...
article-image

The survey pointed out that ease of connection with other flights has decreased by 0.27 points compared to the last quarter. Actually, from the last few months, flights from the city airport are running very late. Especially flights for Delhi, Mumbai and Pune are running late continuously. Due to this, passengers are missing their connecting flights. The other services were also found to be poor.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Airport Drops Out Of 'Top 10' List; Poor Services Decrease Marks

Indore Airport Drops Out Of 'Top 10' List; Poor Services Decrease Marks

Indore: Chacha Nehru Hospital To Undergo Rs 8.5 Crore Renovation; Funds To Be Collected Through CSR...

Indore: Chacha Nehru Hospital To Undergo Rs 8.5 Crore Renovation; Funds To Be Collected Through CSR...

LONG WAY AHEAD: Industrialists Agree To Narayana Murthy's Take On India's Manufacturing Dream

LONG WAY AHEAD: Industrialists Agree To Narayana Murthy's Take On India's Manufacturing Dream

Indore: Mayor Tables Rs Rs 8302 Cr, Water Cess Hiked By 50 Per Cent; Pass By Voice Vote In Absence...

Indore: Mayor Tables Rs Rs 8302 Cr, Water Cess Hiked By 50 Per Cent; Pass By Voice Vote In Absence...

Delhi Coaching Aftermath: Mad Scramble At Educational Institutes After Sudden Action

Delhi Coaching Aftermath: Mad Scramble At Educational Institutes After Sudden Action