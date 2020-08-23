Indore: After deluge, the mop up show

Indore: After submerging most parts of the city, rains took a break on Sunday. Only 1.2 mm rainfall was recorded intermittently on Sunday. However, it was a little relief for people as rains left most of the areas filled with muck and silt.
People in many areas like Sikandarabad, Nadia Nagar, Vindyachal Nagar, North Toda and other low lying areas spent their day in mopping out the filth which came in with the deluge.
Meanwhile, officials of Regional Meteorological Department said chances of heavy rains in Indore and region are less for two days.
“The system has shifted towards Rajasthan due to which chances of heavy rains are less in Indore and adjoining region. However, the city will continue to witness light to moderate showers for next couple of days,” Met officials said.
City’s skies remained envelope with dark clouds and a dull day ruled the roost for the third consecutive day. Moderate winds continued to keep the temperature below normal fluctuation.
Maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below the normal while minimum temperature was recorded at 22.1 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above normal.
With Sunday’s rain, total rainfall of city reached 834 mm (32.83 inches).
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)