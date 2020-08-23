Indore: After deluge, the mop up show

Indore: After submerging most parts of the city, rains took a break on Sunday. Only 1.2 mm rainfall was recorded intermittently on Sunday. However, it was a little relief for people as rains left most of the areas filled with muck and silt.

People in many areas like Sikandarabad, Nadia Nagar, Vindyachal Nagar, North Toda and other low lying areas spent their day in mopping out the filth which came in with the deluge.

Meanwhile, officials of Regional Meteorological Department said chances of heavy rains in Indore and region are less for two days.