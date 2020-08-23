Indore: After rains IMC cleans city, repairs roads

Indore: After shower furry ended, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) sanitation workers took to the roads to remove garbage left by rainwater on roads and banks of rivers and nalluhs. Besides, the IMC employees also removed trees that fell due to heavy showers and did patch works on road damaged by the flow of water.
After two days of heavy rains, especially of Friday, Indore witnessed drizzling or mild showers on Sunday.
In several localities, the rain water has drained off but has left a muddy, sludgy substance and piles of rotting garbage, which the IMC teams are removing.
All the zonal officers, health officers, sanitation inspectors carried out the cleanliness drive in all wards, markets, roads to remove the garbage.
Besides, a special cleanliness drive was carried out to do away with garbage, clothes and other items accumulated during the flow of Kanh and Saraswati rivers and drains during the rains.
IMC also cleaned sewerage lines which were choked due to garbage and dirt brought during the showers.
Cleaning of sewerage line was done by installing dewatering machine and pressure machine at chambers. JCB and Poclain were also pressed in the operation.
The IMC also did patch works on the roads that were rutted due to heavy rains.
Patch work was done at Tulsi Nagar, Madhumilan Square RNT Marg, Chhawani, Sapna-Sangeeta Road, Rajmohalla etc.
Fallen trees removed
Heavy showers coupled with strong winds had uprooted trees and branches at many parts of the city due to the rains and the IMC teams cut the trees and removed the branches from roads and colonies using JCB and Poclain machines. Fallen trees were removed from Old Palasia, Amber Colony, 15th Battalion, Das Bagchi Panchkuian Road, Devnagar Amaltas Hotel and some other places.
