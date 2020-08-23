Indore: After rains IMC cleans city, repairs roads

Indore: After shower furry ended, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) sanitation workers took to the roads to remove garbage left by rainwater on roads and banks of rivers and nalluhs. Besides, the IMC employees also removed trees that fell due to heavy showers and did patch works on road damaged by the flow of water.

After two days of heavy rains, especially of Friday, Indore witnessed drizzling or mild showers on Sunday.

In several localities, the rain water has drained off but has left a muddy, sludgy substance and piles of rotting garbage, which the IMC teams are removing.

All the zonal officers, health officers, sanitation inspectors carried out the cleanliness drive in all wards, markets, roads to remove the garbage.