Indore Weather Update: Situation under control, administration keeping hawk eye vigil, assures Collector Manish Singh

Indore: Following the heavy rains, Collector Manish Singh stated that the situation is under control. However, he appealed to the people to remain alert and not to visit tourist spots.

Collector Singh held a meeting with DIG HN Mishra and IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal on Saturday morning. Later, the officers visited the worst-hit areas.

Addressing the media, he urged the people... "Do not take risks. Avoid submerged roads, bridges and culverts and tourist spots. Drainage arrangements have been made at lower settlements. People trapped in the flood have been sheltered at government schools and anganwadi centres. Proper accommodation, fooding and potable water have been arranged for the displaced people."