Indore Rain Update: Heavy showers throws life out of gear in city

Indore: Heavy rains continued to lash the city on Saturday, triggering long traffic snarls, uprooting trees, and causing damage to property in many low-lying areas.

Rains coupled with winds continued from Friday afternoon and over 10 inches of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Indore has seen the highest rainfall in 24 hours in the month of August after 1981. In 1981 the city recorded over 8.4 inches rainfall on August 10.

Low-lying areas were worst- hit as rainwater entered houses. Most of the people had to spend their night by draining out rainwater. Residents had to shift to other places on Saturday morning due to knee-deep water in many areas. All most every area of the city witnessed waterlogging.