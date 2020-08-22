Indore Rain Update: Heavy showers throws life out of gear in city

Indore: Heavy rains continued to lash the city on Saturday, triggering long traffic snarls, uprooting trees, and causing damage to property in many low-lying areas.
Rains coupled with winds continued from Friday afternoon and over 10 inches of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.
Indore has seen the highest rainfall in 24 hours in the month of August after 1981. In 1981 the city recorded over 8.4 inches rainfall on August 10.
Low-lying areas were worst- hit as rainwater entered houses. Most of the people had to spend their night by draining out rainwater. Residents had to shift to other places on Saturday morning due to knee-deep water in many areas. All most every area of the city witnessed waterlogging.
City recorded over 263.4 mm (10.3 inches) rainfall in between 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday. With this, total rainfall of the season reached to 769.2 mm (30.28 inches).
Regional Meteorological Department has announced alert for Indore and other nearby areas for more rains till Sunday morning.
Roads submerged, traffic hit
Driving on city roads, which were submerged in rain-water remained the most difficult task for the commuters and knee-deep water on roads compounded their woes further.
The BRTS, like always, was one of the most- affected roads. Rainwater had gathered in the motor vehicle lanes of the BRTS, which gave trying times to the commuters.
The traffic flow was low but still, jams were witnessed almost on all roads due to waterlogging.
Trees uprooted, electricity disrupted
While the officials have kept Indore Municipal Corporation employees on alert, the control room received a large number of complaints about water logging and uprooted trees.
Complaints of trees fallen were reported from over 10 areas in the city.
Similarly, people had to face a tough time due to power cut in many areas, because of broken lines as the trees fell on the supply lines.
Yeshwant Sagar is full
With heavy rains, the water level in many lakes increased while the city’s lifeline Yeshwant Sagar Lake is filled to its capacity. The administration had to open six of the gates the dam of the overflowing lake.
