Bhopal: Heavy rains welcome Lord Ganesh to city

BHOPAL: It bucketed down, and wetted the Friday afternoon, lowering the day and night temperatures further.

The monsoon clouds have begun to hover over the city since the first week of this month.

Yet, it hardly rained, since the steady winds dispersed the clouds. So the city has so far been deprived of a proper monsoon bath.

Nonetheless, heavy showers on Thursday and on Friday rinsed the City of Lakes and zuzhed it up.

Ganesh festival is beginning from Saturday. And legend has it that, if it rains heavily on the eve of the festival, it brings prosperity.

A priest in a temple in Kasturba Nagar, Raghav Mishra, says as the rain has washed the path of the lord, the state as well as the country will prosper.

There is, however, barely any enthusiasm among people about the festival. They cannot publicly celebrate it because of the corona pandemic.

Many of them will do so in their homes by installing the idols of Lord Ganesh.