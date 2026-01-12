 MP News: Half Cooked Bhopal Declaration Led Congress Out Of Power, Says Former Minister Sajjan Singh Verma
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Half Cooked Bhopal Declaration Led Congress Out Of Power, Says Former Minister Sajjan Singh Verma

MP News: Half Cooked Bhopal Declaration Led Congress Out Of Power, Says Former Minister Sajjan Singh Verma

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma said the half-baked Bhopal Declaration of 2002 kept Congress out of power, blaming bureaucratic lapses during Digvijaya Singh’s tenure. Digvijaya Singh said discussions are underway to revise the declaration, with Bhopal Declaration-2 to be unveiled on January 13, 2027, focusing on Dalit and tribal rights.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Half Cooked Bhopal Declaration Led Congress Out Of Power, Says Former Minister Sajjan Singh Verma | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The half-baked Bhopal Declaration prepared in 2002 led Congress to remain out of power for a long time, said former minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Monday while speaking to media. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh was seated beside him during the statement.

Verma claimed that many provisions of the Bhopal Declaration had benefited Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. However, he said that the bureaucracy had prepared a draft that caused huge losses to the then Digvijaya Singh government. “We were unable to implement the draft properly and failed to form the government,” he said.

He also said that land pattas were given at Rs 12-15,000 and the government could not control the process effectively.

Read Also
MP News: Man Kills Two Daily Wage Labourers For Refusing To Testify In Second Wife’s Murder Case...
article-image

What Gen-Z wants

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: PSU Banks Urge Bombay High Court To Lift Stay On Fraud Tag Against Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications
Mumbai News: PSU Banks Urge Bombay High Court To Lift Stay On Fraud Tag Against Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications
Mumbai News: Public Premises Tenants (WR) Association Weigh Legal Challenge To Supreme Court Ruling Favouring Landlords
Mumbai News: Public Premises Tenants (WR) Association Weigh Legal Challenge To Supreme Court Ruling Favouring Landlords
Mumbai Drug Bust: Airport Customs Arrest Gujarat Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹6 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA
Mumbai Drug Bust: Airport Customs Arrest Gujarat Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹6 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: FPJ Town Hall Brings Vakola And Kalina Citizens Face-to-Face With Candidates Ahead Of Civic Polls
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: FPJ Town Hall Brings Vakola And Kalina Citizens Face-to-Face With Candidates Ahead Of Civic Polls

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said discussions on changes in the Bhopal Declaration-01 will be held, and a new draft will be announced on January 13, 2027.

He blamed subsequent governments for failing to secure rights of tribals and Scheduled Castes. Ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Declaration-01, Dalit and tribal organisations across the country have held brainstorming sessions to draft Bhopal Declaration-2, which will be unveiled on January 13, 2027.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Half Cooked Bhopal Declaration Led Congress Out Of Power, Says Former Minister Sajjan Singh...

MP News: Half Cooked Bhopal Declaration Led Congress Out Of Power, Says Former Minister Sajjan Singh...

MP Start-Up News: Start-Up Owners Who Beat All Odds To Script Success Stories

MP Start-Up News: Start-Up Owners Who Beat All Odds To Script Success Stories

Bhopal News: No Proof Of Cow Slaughter In Abattoir Found Yet; Packaging Of Banned Meat Brought From...

Bhopal News: No Proof Of Cow Slaughter In Abattoir Found Yet; Packaging Of Banned Meat Brought From...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Khelo MP Youth Games On January 13; ₹4 Crore Prize Money...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Khelo MP Youth Games On January 13; ₹4 Crore Prize Money...

MP News: Guardians To Be Held Liable If Minors Use Chinese Manjha, Rules HC

MP News: Guardians To Be Held Liable If Minors Use Chinese Manjha, Rules HC