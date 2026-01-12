MP News: Half Cooked Bhopal Declaration Led Congress Out Of Power, Says Former Minister Sajjan Singh Verma | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The half-baked Bhopal Declaration prepared in 2002 led Congress to remain out of power for a long time, said former minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Monday while speaking to media. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh was seated beside him during the statement.

Verma claimed that many provisions of the Bhopal Declaration had benefited Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. However, he said that the bureaucracy had prepared a draft that caused huge losses to the then Digvijaya Singh government. “We were unable to implement the draft properly and failed to form the government,” he said.

He also said that land pattas were given at Rs 12-15,000 and the government could not control the process effectively.

What Gen-Z wants

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said discussions on changes in the Bhopal Declaration-01 will be held, and a new draft will be announced on January 13, 2027.

He blamed subsequent governments for failing to secure rights of tribals and Scheduled Castes. Ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Declaration-01, Dalit and tribal organisations across the country have held brainstorming sessions to draft Bhopal Declaration-2, which will be unveiled on January 13, 2027.