Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Songs on Ganpati Bappa that are a must on your festive playlist

The 10-day festivities of Ganesha Chaturthi will begin on Saturday, August 22. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi is the most popular Hindu festival and is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states. The festivities end with the Visarjan (immersion) of Ganesha idols. With Covid-19 cases piling up in the country although the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi has been minimized and people have been urged to stay at home, here's a perfect playlist dedicated to Lord Ganesha that will help get you in the festive spirit and make you dance to your heart's content as you bid Bappa goodbye!
1. Deva Shree Ganesha
2. Mourya Re
3. Gajanana
4. Bappa
5. Sadda Dil Vi Tu (Ga Ga Ga Ganpati)
6. Morya Re
7. Ganpati Aarti
8. Shambhu Sutaya
9. Ya Re Ya
10. Gajanana Ganaraya
